Lakeshore’s golden girls at Ste. Eustache/Boisbriand Softball Tournament

It was an improbable task for the U17 Lakeshore girls’ softball squad heading into the Ste. Eustache/Boisbriand Softball Tournament, improbable yes, impossible no as the team won the championship through some gutsy play.
Lakeshore had only one of its two regular pitchers available and the potential of five games, Mila Belafi was joined by players Emma Guimond and Sabrina Wiwcharyk, both who have not pitched at the inter-city level to offer Belafi some relief. Belafi pitched 20 of 25 innings and in the final two games had to ice her arm following every inning. For her performance Belafi was the MVP of the tournament.
Lakeshore won their opening match 13-12 but then lost a heartbreaker to the host team 16-13 as the host squad rallied in their final at bats to eliminate a one run deficit. With little in the tank, Lakeshore dropped their third game 10-7 but found that extra gear late in the game with a four run rally in their final at bats. The players of the game for Lakeshore were Taliah Gurhan (game one), Mila Belafi (game two) and Marley Khan (game three).
Lakeshore went into the semi-finals missing Isabel Kouyoumdjian and Marley Khan and were faced with the tough task of facing the number one team after placing fourth. Presqu’ile and Lakeshore played in a seesaw contest and in the last inning Lakeshore shut them down to hold onto a 9-7 win and a spot in the gold game. Player of the game for the semi-final was Cassie Anderson who hit a triple and a double.
It was a slugfest in the title tilt with Lakeshore rallying for a come from behind victory 20-19 over the Rafales Noir Saint Eustache . Lakeshore erupted for 14 runs in their first four innings at the plate but the Rafales Noir batters were also hot racking up 19 runs as the game headed to the bottom of the final inning with Lakeshore trailing 19-14.
Following an opening out to lead off the inning, Brooklyn Bamber lashed out a hit, which was followed by a second out, that’s when the rally kicked in. Six hits in a row saw Lakeshore bat around sending Taliah Guran back to the plate for a second time. This time around she had the walk off hit that scored Jayden Leon with the game winning run.
Player of the game for the Gold Medal game was Sabrina Wiwcharyk, who hit safely in every trip to the plate and brought in two of the six runs in that final inning rally as well as scoring herself off.
