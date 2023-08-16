Lakeshore Red U 12 girls take 2-0 decision over Trois Lacs

Propelled by a two goal performance by Mya Dessureault and timely saves by keeper Amareine Sleiman the U12 Lakeshore Red girls earned a 2-0 victory over the Trois Lacs Marine at Kirkland’s Meades’ pitch. Dessureault had a late opening half marker to give the home side the lead and added an insurance marker deep into the second half.
The match got off to a flat start as the teams were emerging from a two week break in the schedule. By midway in the first half signs of life appeared as the two opponents went on the hunt for the opening goal. Lakeshore had a trio of opportunities to strike on a pair of corners and a free kick from the top of the box but was unable to convert those attempts.
Persistence paid off as in the 23rd minute of the first half Dessureault stroked the ball from 28 yards out slightly from the left to send a low drive inside the right post to give Lakeshore a 1-0 advantage. That tally put more jump in the game of Lakeshore as they looked to pad their lead but each attempt was thwarted by the solid play of Trois Lacs’ keeper Gianna Gutierrez. The score remained at 1-0 as the game headed into the break.
When play resumed Lakeshore continued to press and Trois Lacs responded as they searched for the equalizer. Lakeshore’s Sleiman and Trois Lacs’ Gutierrez frustrated their attackers as time ticked away in the second. Lakeshore added their insurance marker with six minutes remaining in the match on a nice give and get sequence of a set piece from the right corner.
Eliana Vitetzakis sent the ball to Dessureault, who returned it to Vitetzakis, moved in to position to one time the pass sent back her way and fired a shot into the top right corner for her second goal of the game.
Trois Lacs fed off that goal to turn up the pressure only to be denied by Sleiman right to the final whistle to earn the clean sheet.
