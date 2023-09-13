Lakeshore rallies for win over Pointe Claire in U14M play

The U14M Lakeshore soccer squad needed a win to end the regular season and claim first place in their division overtaking Westmount. Lakeshore got what they needed on their home pitch at City Lane in Beaconsfield as they logged a come from behind 3-1 victory over their next door neighbours from Pointe Claire.
It was the visitors striking first in the early stages of the game scoring in the sixth minute and carrying that one goal advantage into the break. The home side notched their first of three unanswered goals to build to a win four minutes into the second half and added the go ahead and insurance marker to claim the victory and first place.
Pointe Claire got their goal on a ball that was sent away from the net area but anticipation by Yacine Idir produced the marker. Idir raced towards the oncoming ball and stepped into it returning back the way it came. His shot carried into the top left corner putting Pointe Claire ahead 1-0 in the sixth minute of play. Lakeshore pressed to pull even but was denied on each attempt including a shot that Noah Winters blocked face first to keep Lakeshore off the scoresheet.
When play resumed in the second half both sides came out playing at a higher pace with Lakeshore making more ventures into their attacking third. That persistence paid off when Deachuck sent a free kick from 34 yards out into the Pointe Claire box that produced a rebound that was jumped on by Antoine Belanger who deposited the ball into the mesh for the equalizer.
Lakeshore built on the momentum of the goal and scored the go ahead goal on a set piece. On a corner from the left perfectly played into the crowd of players Simon Landry applied a header that sent the ball into the top left corner for a 2-1 Lakeshore advantage. The third goal came off the foot of Antonio Gentile, who won a ball battle with a Pointe Claire defender deep in the box. Gentile wasted no time as he fired a low drive into the right side for a 3-1 lead.
Lakeshore keeper Thomas Devito had to be sharp as Pointe Claire mounted an attack with several quality chances. Devito made aggressive challenges to be first to the ball and send it safely away and gathered in the ball grasping it in the middle of net front scrums to protect his team’s two goal lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.