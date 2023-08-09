Lakeshore Lynx 1-derful undefeated season

The 9U B Lakeshore Lynx 1 squad completed a perfect regular season of 16 wins and zero losses after taking a 13-2 decision over their Lynx 4 counterparts to close out the schedule Sunday afternoon at City Lane Park in Beaconsfield. The Lynx are the only team among the 33 squads playing in three divisions of Lac St. Louis to accomplish that. Having that record is nice but it is more than not losing a game to this point of the campaign. “It’s very satisfying only because they see the enthusiasm and the joy that they’re having,” Lynx coach Vincent Matrisciano said. “Because the record is great, but it would not be worth it if they weren’t having fun. And they’re having fun and they’re cheering each other on. So it’s just icing on the cake to be able to win all those games. It’s really (been) a fantastic season.”
The roster of players have been attentive at practices and have progressed over the course of the season, not always an easy task when it comes to the younger end of the spectrum where some players might be in their first year of playing a sport. “One of the big challenges is that you have some kids who are starting the year at seven years old in the 9U category,” coach Matrisciano said. “There’s a big difference in terms of maturity. So some kids definitely have a more difficult time adjusting and having a lower attention span. But to see them try and continue to improve it’s really fun to see and to be a part of that growth of the children is really rewarding as a coach.”
The Lynx will now keep practicing as the Regional playoffs are waiting in the wings but for the coaching staff the season has already been a huge success. “The one thing you see is the growth from the players who played last year and are now in their second year and the new players who came along and how they’ve been part of the growth process on their end to see where they’re going to be the next year,” he said. “So that growth process is really the most rewarding part of being a being coach.”
The Lynx 1 are Lucas Lytvyn, Finn McTaggart-Cowan, Ranzu Zhang, Matteo Matrisciano, Runyu (George) Xie, Aleksi Korpiniemi,Leo Chen, Pengyu (Jacob) Zhuang and coaches Vincent Matrisciano, Chengxiang (Richard) Zhang and Ron McTaggart-Cowan.
