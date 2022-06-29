Lakeshore handles St. Laurent in U17M A play

The score is not indicative of the play as Lakeshore took a 7-2 decision over St. Laurent last week on their home pitch of Benevoles in Lac St. Louis Regional Soccer play. Both sides are U16 teams playing in the U17 category and on this night St. Laurent played the entire game with no bench relief and short a man. In the second half there were short stretches where the visitors were down two men as a recurring leg cramp sidelined one player until he could work out the kinks. “I’m always proud of the boys,” St. Laurent head coach Georges Percolides said. “We were the better skilled team but short on manpower and to the team’s credit they played full out to the final whistle.”
The first goal of the game went to Lakeshore who had the wind at their backs and that allowed Connor Patterson to loft the ball from 45 yards out with the wind putting some movement on the ball that helped the shot to elude the grasp of St. Laurent’s keeper.
The home side continued to mount pressure and built to a 4-0 lead. Viktor Bigor wired a shot from 25 yards out to make it 2-0. Justin Parker set the table for goal number three with a perfect pass to the left side gathered in by Zachary Elkin who sent the ball inside the right post for his first of two tallies in the game. That made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute of play. The fourth lakeshore marker went to Sebstien Aube who drilled the ball from the top of the box just under the crossbar.
St. Laurent had made several ventures into the Lakeshore zone and perseverance paid off in added time as Alioune Sy redirected the ball from in close for the shutout buster sending the game into the break 4-1.
That goal gave St. Laurent more momentum when play resumed but it was Lakeshore striking first. Elkin got his second of the game as he split the St. Laurent defence and found the top right corner to make it 5-1. Zhenxiao Yang upped the score to 6-1 when his shot from mid-box rippled the mesh.
St. Laurent got one back in the 73rd minute on a play that had to be discussed by the officials. Christian Landry-Agnini’s shot was first perceived to have gone wide of the top right corner when in actuality it had gone through the mesh for the second goal for the visitors.
Parker closed out the scoring on a nifty ball-handling play where he zigged and zagged deep in the box and tucked the ball inside the left post. “That is a good team,” Lakeshore coach Robert De Melo said. “They challenged us and with a full roster it could have been a different game. Our team relies on speed and good playmaking and that made the difference tonight.”
