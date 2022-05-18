Lakeshore handles CS Trois Rivières in QESL play

After feeling out their opponents from Trois Rivières the Lakeshore Sr men soccer squad the home side took control and earned a 5-1 win over CS Trois Rivières Saturday night at Parc Benevoles in Quebec Elite Soccer League play. “Most games it takes some time to get the flow of things,” Lakeshore head coach Tony Zacchia said. “Trying to figure out what the other team is trying to do. Eventually we found some spaces to exploit and we were able to get a couple of goals in the first half.”
Alberto Correa paced his team to the win by scoring the first two goals of the match. In the 30th minute of play a ball was lofted into the Trois Rivières attacking third and with a burst of speed Correa got to the ball moved towards the net and sent the ball into the top right corner. Trois Rivières came back with a solid chance to knot the score but was denied as Lakeshore keeper David Desbarats made a diving save to keep a clean sheet. As play turned back towards the visitors’ side Correa wired a shot into the mesh making it a 2-0 advantage for Lakeshore. On the final play of the half Nassim Zahiri converted a pass to send the game into the break with Lakeshore owning a 3-0 lead.
Trois Rivières came out hard to start the second half but timely saves by Desbarats held the visitors off the scoresheet. Lakeshore made it 4-0 when Samuel Brassard’s cross into the box was finished off by Daniel Correa finding the back of the net. Vincent Lamy got one back for Trois Rivières in the 78th minute, ruining Desbarats shutout bid. Lakeshore wasted little time responding to that tally as in the 80th minute it was Zahiri to Daniel Correa to Daclan Fitzsimons for the goal making it 5-1.
