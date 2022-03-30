Lakeshore football opens registration for spring flag program and 2022 seasons

The Lakeshore Cougars have opened registration for its 2022 season and its spring flag-football league.
The spring flag-football league will run from May 1 to June 12 on Sunday mornings at Parc des Benevoles in Kirkland and is open to boys and girls born from 2007 to 2012.
Registration for the tackle-football season has opened as well, where the Cougars are looking to defend three age-group championships in mosquito, peewee, and midget, as well as for their bantam and atom squads. Kids born after 2005 are eligible for registration, which can be done online at www.lakeshorefootball.ca. Spring practice begins in late May with a break for summer and the season begins in August. For more information, visit online at lakeshorefootball.ca or on Facebook in the Lakeshore Football group. Questions by email can be sent to Jesse Roberts (jessevvi@gmail.com) or Glen Cooper (glen.cooper008@gmail.com).
