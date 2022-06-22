Lakeshore charms Cobras in Senior Feminine play

Lakeshore United bested the Pierrefonds Cobras 5-nil last Wednesday night on the Grier Park pitch. This was in the Sr. feminine division of Lac St. Louis Regional Soccer play. This is a category where players continue to play competitive soccer for their club because they have a love of the game that keeps them coming back. “We controlled the offensive third.” Lakeshore coach Alex Parrino. “We didn’t allow them time to play their offensive game. It was all about possession and counter-attacking.”
Lakeshore was in control in the win but it was a Facebook kind of game for Lakeshore-lots of posts before they finally scored. The visitors scored what would be the game winner in the 24th minute of play when Kelsey Farrell notched her first of two tallies. Farrell drove the ball from the right side 20 yards out high into the mesh out of the reach of Cobras’ keeper Marianne St. Germain.
Lakeshore’s second goal came on a perfectly played through ball from the left with Josiane Lebeau completing the play as she guided the ball over the goal line for a 2-0 lead. Farrell upped the lead to 3-0 as she won the race to a free ball and drove her shot into the top left corner.
Helia Parsenajad recorded her first of two to make it 4-o early in the second half. On a corner from the right that ended up pinballing around in the Pierrefonds’ box, Parsenajad found the ball at her feet and stroked it home. Parsenajad closed out the scoring on a solid effort as she shook of a couple of Pierrefonds’ defenders and directed a shot inside the right post with two minutes left to play. Lakeshore keeper Carolanne Carr recorded the clean sheet .
(0) comments
