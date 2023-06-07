Lakeshore blanks Pointe Claire rivals in U16F meeting

Lakeshore potted a pair of second half goals to secure a 3-0 win over Pointe Claire in U16F Lac St. Louis soccer action on the pitch at Terra Cotta Park. Lakeshore fended off the advances of their rivals when it was a tight 1-0 contest. Solid play on the backline plus timely saves by Lakeshore keeper Jordanna Zimmerman allowed for the clean sheet.
Lakeshore opened the scoring in the 16th minute of play with Mina Radmard scoring what would stand as the game winning tally. Just inside the attacking third Radmard was shoulder to shoulder with a Pointe Claire defender when she broke free took the ball and raced toward the Pointe Claire net. Radmard delivered a turf level shot to the right that found the back of the net for a 1-0 advantage.
There was ebbs and flows of play from the two competitors as the opening half played on but the play of both keepers, Lakeshore’s Zimmerman and Lea-Rose Honorez of Pointe Claire stifled all chances. Pointe Claire defender Ruth Tankmas was also spot on with her play as she broke up numerous plays and turned the ball away from her zone throughout the game.
The second half opened much in the same way as Pointe Claire searched for the equalizer while Lakeshore pushed to add some insurance. That insurance marker came in the 63rd minute of play on a nice set-up by Pricilla Alexander. Moving in on the right, Alexander threaded the needle with a precision pass to Teagan Watson, who broke through a pack of players in the middle. Watson delivered a shot to the left that eluded an outstretched Honorez to make it 2-0.
With three minutes to go, Nikoletta Nalbandian struck for the visitors’ third marker. Nalbandian broke to the left in control of the bal and at the top of the box stroked the ball home to put Lakeshore up 3-0.
