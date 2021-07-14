Lakeshore Black ride the Rapides to victory

It took a well placed shot to be the deciding factor in a 1-0 win for the U10M Lakeshore Black squad over the LaSalle Rapides Saturday afternoon at Beaconsfield’s Shannon Park. That first half tally by Michael D’Amico stood the test of time and was the margin of difference in a contest that could have easily been a nil-nil result. “The boys played very disciplined,” Lakeshore head coach Jurgen Probstfeld said. “We talked a lot about that before the game. There was a lot of emphasis on controlling the ball and controlling the play.”
D’Amico stroked a ground hugging shot from 20 yards out that eluded the outstretched lunge by LaSalle keeper Matvii Masol in the fourth minute of play. Lakeshore had several challenges through the balance of the opening half but Masol was equal to those challenges. “Their keeper was very good,” Probstfeld said. “They had a strong defence too so we told the boys take some shots get on the ball and we got the goal or else that could have been a classic nil-nil contest.”
The Rapides made advances but were denied any real close in play by the solid defensive play of the home side to send the game into the break with a 1-0 scoreline.
When play resumed, LaSalle came at Lakeshore with more jump in their game, looking to pot the equalizer. Silas Flores and Isaac-Noam Konan were making their presence felt but that tying tally eluded the visitors. “I am very pleased with their play,” LaSalle head coach Eric Feuba said. “We didn’t get the desired result but the boys put in a great effort. We had a plan for the second half and they applied it, we just couldn’t get the finish for a goal.”
LaSalle’s best opportunity came in the 33rd minute when Lakeshore keeper Leo Probstfeld had to react quickly to get his foot on a hot shot from the Rapides attack. Probstfeld directed the ball away from danger to maintain his clean sheet.
