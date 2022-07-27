Lakeshore and Pierrefonds fit to be tied in U16F AA soccer meeting

The Pierrefonds Cobras and Lakeshore came away with a 1-1 draw in their Lac St. Louis Regional Soccer match in U16F AA play last Wednesday evening at Grier Park. It was a contest where the keepers weren’t challenged often but had to be prepared when the shots came their way. “Both sides played a good game,” Pierrefonds’ head coach Justin Chan said. “They’re (Lakeshore) in first place and we’re in third so we kept them from getting the maximum points even if we got less points than with a win.”
Lakeshore’s Kiera Ouimet and the Cobras’ Katia Dunn each surrendered a goal on direct free kicks. Aside from those two tallies the two opposing goalies denied all other chances, keeping the game level to the final whistle.
Pierrefonds applied early pressure looking for the opening tally but it was Lakeshore opening the scoring near the midway point of the opening half. Lakeshore was awarded a free kick just outside the Pierrefonds’ box a touch to the left. Mackenzie Baldry stepped into the ball sending it towards Dunn. The shot glanced off of Dunn’s hands and found the back of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.
With the opening half winding down, the Cobras got their chance from just outside the right corner of the Lakeshore box. Laurianne Turcotte lined up her shot and delivered a perfect arching ball that found the top left corner to pull even at 1-1.
When play resumed in the second half both sides saw a lot of transition play as they exchanged runs to their respective attacking third of the pitch. Lakeshore’s best opportunity came when Sarah-Jeanne Giunta ripped a shot from the right about 10 yards out. It was a Dunn deal of a save as she dived to the left sending the ball away from her net to keep the score level. Pierrefonds’ best chance to take the lead was snuffed out by Lakeshore defender Leslie Cuddihy. With a trio of Cobras in the box and Lakeshore keeper Ouimet out of position, Cuddihy calmly stopped a turf level shot at the goal line and sent the ball away from danger.
At full time the two rivals settled for the tie. “They are a very much improved team,” Lakeshore head coach Nourdine Bouhafs said. “We knew what to expect so we had to bring it up. We were happy for ours (goal) and I was happy for theirs. Okay, we are starting with a clean sheet but we didn’t score at the end.”
