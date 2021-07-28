Lakers looking to get more girls on the hardwood

The West Island Lakers Basketball Association (WILBA) is always working at growing the game — especially in the girls’ divisions. Mike Hickey, WILBA Technical Director and head coach of the John Abbott Lady Islanders basketball team knows the importance of adding players at the grassroots level to maintain the overall health of an organization. “The numbers have been static,” Mike Hickey said. “It’s something we’ve talked about in our board meetings about getting more girls involved. Two years ago we arranged to do lunch time clinics at some elementary schools and it was all boys. When we go back we want to make certain that there will be girls taking part.”
Recently the Lakers held their first event in over 14 months, an outdoor three-on-three tournament for girls at Kirkland Park. Some 40 girls took part in the event that was the brainchild of the Lakers’ midget girls’ head coach Kelly Boucher. Along with Hickey, Jeff Haines and Genevieve Lund the participants listened eagerly to the instructions being given. “Having the involvement of coaches like Kelly and Genevieve is so important to growing the game at the girls’ level,” Hickey said. “Their expertise and passion really resonates with the girls. We have to foster this (more female coaches).”
Events such as this and actively recruiting female players take on more importance as the pandemic slows its pace. Recently Canadian Women & Sport, in partnership with E-Alliance and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities with funding from Sport Canada, released a new study, COVID Alert: Pandemic Impact on Girls in Sport. That study examined the impact of the pandemic on sport participation for Canadian girls aged 6-18 and came up with some unfortunate results. The key finding from the study showed that one in four girls in that 6-to-18 age bracket who participated in sport at least weekly prior to COVID-19 are not committed to returning to sport once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. If realized, this equates to potentially more than 350,000 girls not returning to sport.
“That’s scary,” he said. “If you look at the CEGEP and university level coaches now have all players back when normally four or five would be gone plus two years of CEGEP players coming. That is too many players so some most likely will walk away from the game.”
Enrollment is good at WILBA but, “we are looking to adding more especially in our academy program for younger players,” he said. “I think WILBA has bought into the cross-Canada player development model. That’s where you get kids to play as early as possible, not in traditional game situations but modified games.”
To find out more go to wilba.net.
