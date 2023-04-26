Lakers crown house league champions

The West Island Lakers Basketball Association concluded an exciting season of basketball this weekend as they held their annual House League Championships Saturday and Sunday at John Rennie High School in Pointe Claire. Players, playing both packed audiences made of family and friends, provided thrilling action at both ends of the court and when all were said and done, five champions were crowned. The truth of the matter is that anyone that participated in the province’s largest house league ended the season as winners. Not only did they improve their basketball skills and built new friendships they also learned valuable life lessons for a dedicated group of volunteer coaches.
WILBA president Anthony Metrakos said he was very pleased with the entire season and felt the house league playoffs represented what youth sport is all about.
“We not only had two full days of competitive basketball but the fan support was amazing,” Anthony Metrakos said. “Hopefully this weekend will motivate our players to continue to play this great game. There were smiles on the faces of all competitors after the game and the sportsmanship displayed was outstanding.”
In the boys competition the Warriors captured the mini title with a hard-fought 50-43 victory over the Bulls. The Hawks jumped out to an early lead to defeat the Bulls 66-35 and take home the bantam championship. In the final match of the two-day event, the Celtics outlasted the Bucks 50-45.
In the girls junior division the Shock outlasted the Sky 24-20 while the Neptune captured the bantam girls crown by virtue of a 41-17 triumph over Mars.
