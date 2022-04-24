Lafleur to be laid to rest with Nation funeral honours

In accordance with the wishes of the Lafleur family, the Montreal Canadiens announced on Sunday the events for the coming week leading up to Guy Lafleur's funeral.
Out of respect for the public, which has supported Guy over the years, the Lafleur family has agreed to share their grief with the community. And in keeping with the family's wishes, all activities will reflect the image of the late hockey legend: they will be humble and accessible.
At tonight's game at the Bell Centre, all Canadiens players will don the famous No. 10 as a ceremonial patch on their jerseys. To honor Lafleur's legacy, the team will present a special pregame ceremony in memory of the iconic player and man he was.
Lafleur will lie in state at the Bell Centre on Sunday, May 1, from noon to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Fans wishing to pay a final tribute to Lafleur are invited to visit the Bell Centre, using its main entrance at 1909 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal.
The national funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral, located on Rene-Levesque Blvd., corner Mansfield. At the family's request, the events will be organized by the Canadiens, with the collaboration of the Protocole du Gouvernement du Quebec.
Members of the public wishing to express their condolences can visit the Canadiens' website.
Fans wishing to honor Lafleur's memory by contributing to the Guy Lafleur Fund for Cancer Research can make a donation in his name to the Fondation du Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM).
The Lafleur family thanks the media and the public for continuing to respect their privacy during this difficult time.
Overview of the events:
Sunday, May 1, from noon to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Mr. Lafleur will lie in state at the Bell Centre (main entrance, 1909 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal)
Tuesday, May 3 at 11:00 a.m.
Funeral (Mary Queen of the World Cathedral, Rene-Levesque Blvd., corner Mansfield)
