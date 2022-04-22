Montreal Canadiens' icon Guy Lafleur slipped away early Friday morning succumbing to the lung cancer he had battled so fiercely at the age of 70. While everyone knew his passing would be coming, when it happened it still didn’t numb the pain and sorrow for his family, friends and fans. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Guy Lafleur,” Canadiens President Geoff Molson said in a statement. “All members of the Canadiens organization are devastated by his passing."
Lafleur was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 when tumours were discovered by doctors performing quadruple bypass heart surgery then two months later, he had the upper lobe of his lung and lymph nodes removed. In October of 2020 the cancer reappeared putting Lafleur back into treatment.
The Flower was an early bloomer and the Thurso native went on to be one of the most prolific scorers in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Quebec Remparts after moving over from the Quebec Jr. Aces. In the Q’s 1971 season Lafleur led the team to the Memorial Cup championship while establishing a record of 130 goals. That was eclipsed by Mario Lemiux with 133 goals in 19883-84. Following Lafleur’s passing Lemiuex issued this statement, "as a boy in Montreal, Guy was larger than life to me. I idolized him as a player; I respected him as a person, and always cherished him as a friend. He will be missed."
The number one draft pick in 1971(thanks to some moves by Habs’ GM Sam Pollock) the Demon Blond began his 14 year career as a Canadien. Along the way Lafleur led Montreal to five Stanley Cups while earning three Art Ross Trophies, three Lester B Pearson Trophies, two Hart Memorial Trophies and a Conn Smythe Trophy. Chants of “Guy,Guy,Guy,” would fill the Forum as Lafleur would race down the ice, blonde locks flowing then unleashing a booming slap shot to hot to handle by the opposing goalie. Fans would also be mesmerized by the Flower’s playmaking, setting up his teammates to score, like linemate Steve Shutt who had 63 goals in 1976-77 a season before Lafleur notched 60.
When Jacques Lemaire took over as bench boss, Lafleur did not want to play the style the team was utilizing and asked to be traded, which was refused. With the 1984 campaign barely underway, the 33 year-old Lafleur announced his retirement. That lasted for three years in which time the Canadiens retired his No. 10 and Lafleur was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
The competitive fires burned deep in Lafleur and he made a return to the NHL playing a season with the New York Rangers and two with the Nordiques before hanging up his skates for good following the 1990-91 season.
Lafleur became an ambassador for the Montreal Canadiens, established the Guy Lafleur Award of Excellence, a prize given annually to the top student-athlete hockey player in the province of Quebec and took on numerous causes. He would not leave until every autograph was signed and photo with a fan was taken. Even in his illness, Lafleur would call or visit others suffering from cancer and offer his encouragement. "There's certain names that when you talk about the Montreal Canadiens it's Richard, it's Beliveau and it's Guy Lafleur,” Habs’ forward Brendan Gallagher said. “There are, obviously, a lot more, but these are the names that make us really proud to wear the Montreal Canadiens logo and wear that 'CH' because of all the history and tradition that comes with it."
Lafleur is survived by his two sons, Mark and Martin, and his wife, Lise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.