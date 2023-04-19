Lacs’ AAA Elite squads fall shy of semis at Chevrolet Cup

It was definitely tough competition for the AAA and AAA Lac St. Louis Elite squads at the Chevrolet Cup hosted by the Lac St. Louis region. Counterparts from around the province held the squads off of Sunday’s semi-final radar.
In U15 AAA Elite play the Arsenal and Lions squads won their first games of Saturday, moving them into the round of eight where those winners moved on to Sunday’s semi-finals.
Arsenal bested the CCL Dynamiques 3-1 on goals by Nolan Wilson and a pair by James Scantlebury. The two by Scantlebury came in the third to break open a 1-1 deadlock. Kai Joy picked up the win between the pipes with scoreless first and third periods as his net was only breeched that one time in the second period. The second game of the day saw the Arsenal unable to conquer the BL Conquérants as they dropped Lac St. Louis 3-0. Joy turned in another strong performance keeping his team in contention with the third Conquérants goal being an empty netter.
The Lions opened Saturday with a 7-4 win over the Laval-Montreal Patriotes in a game where the Lions struck for five unanswered goals in the third to secure the win. The third got underway with Laval-Montreal up 2-1 after a pair of goals in the first to counter the Lions 1-0 lead on a goal by Ryan Howard. There was no scoring in the second stanza as the Lions’ Amadou Diallo and the Patriotes’ Anthony Catanzariti squared off in a goaltenders’ duel. In the third Yiorgos Voutsiotis knotted the score 41 seconds into the period. The Pats replied swiftly to stake a 4-2 lead before the third stanza was three minutes old. The Lions roared back to draw even on goals by Amelio Santini and Louis-Philippe Richard by the five minute mark. William Yared hit for what would be the game winner then Jason Faith and Dylan Rozzi added insurance markers.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Lions in their chance to advance game as they lost 3-2 by shootout to the Montreal Nationals. Second period tallies by Richard and Voutsiotis gave the Lions a 2-1 advantage then 2:30 into the third the Nationals tied up the game. There was no solution through to the conclusion of regulation time or in the extra-session, setting the stage for a shootout decider. Montreal’s Zakary Horvat-Edouard was the lone successful sniper, earning the Nationals the win.
