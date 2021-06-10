Lachine native Ethan Makonzo is ready for the next challenge of making it as a professional football player after signing with the Als on June 2. Makonzo was selected in the sixth round, 46th overall, in the CFL draft held in May. The 25 year-old linebacker out of the Université de Montreal Carabins program can hardly wait for training camp to arrive. “For me it’s a special feeling,” Ethan Makonzo said. “It’s a dream for every kid to be able to play for his city, you’re going to represent your city and show you have a lot of talent here.”
Makonzo started playing around the age of 11 with his school team the Dalbe Viau Aigles D’Or then moved on to the Cégep du Vieux-Montréal Spartiates. He was then a member of the Carabins where he was coached by now Alouettes’ GM Danny Maciocia and will now be reunited with his former coach. “I appreciate the fact he’s given me the chance to play football at the professional level,” Makonzo said. “I can’t wait to be on the field and show what I’ve been practicing.”
The fact that the six-foot-one, 220 pound Makonzo has reached this stage is testimony to his dedication because in 2019 he sustained an injury during practice before the first game of the season with the Carabins. “I tore my right pec (pectoral muscle),” he said. “My right arm felt dead. I was off for eight weeks doing physio but it turned out it hadn’t healed so I had to have surgery and it took me six months to come back.”
Another challenge he has dealt with has been training to be prepared to take his shot at making the Montreal roster. “I’ve been training since September 2020,” he said. “I’d say it wasn’t easy with COVID closing the gyms and I had to find a coach to work with so I was ready for the combine and for the season. It hasn’t been easy.”
Every time the bar has been raised, Makonzo has succeeded in clearing the hurdle, something he credits his coaches with helping him do. “You see the difference every time you step to a higher level,” he said. “The game changes and you have to learn a lot more to be able to play at that level. I learned a lot from my coaches in Cegep and university.”
With things moving towards more normal living, Makonzo is counting the days to camp. “The feeling to have cleats and shoulder pads on, to be around football, there’s nothing better,” he said.
