Lachine’s Angel wings it to the Tampa Bay Rays

Like a pitcher waiting in the bullpen, Lachine’s Conor Angel knew he would eventually get the call. That call was to say the 21 year-old pitcher was drafted by a Major League Baseball team and that call came last week from the Tampa Bay Rays. Angel, a member of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns was selected in the 15th round, 461st overall by the American League organization. “It’s been a long time coming for me in the draft,” Conor Angel said. “I think this was my sixth year in the draft and it was just a question of what round.”
As the draft unfolded, Angel and his dad Michael watched the proceedings patiently waiting to hear his name called. “On day three we were sitting in front of the TV and I was communicating with my agent,” Angel said. “Around the 15th round I got a call from a team (not the Rays) that they were going to take me in the next round. We got all excited waiting for the next round but as I hung up with my agent, they were announcing on the TV that the Rays select Conor Angel. My dad freaked and jumped on me. It’s amazing (being selected) Tampa isn’t afraid to move guys through the organization, I’m really excited to be part of the Rays.”
Who knows, down the road Angel could actually pitch here in Montreal for the Rays given the plans to play split seasons between Tampa and Montreal in the future. “I was joking around with my father a few weeks before the draft,” he said. “Telling him it would be cool if the Rays drafted me and I got to play some games in Montreal. Looking into the future I think it’s going to be a reality (Tampa playing here). What a story it would be, I definitely dream about it and think about it.”
That moment was a culmination of playing the game from a young age starting with West Island then Lachine and on to the Lac St. Louis Tigers in AA ball. The Lakeside Academy alumnus also was on the rosters of Team Quebec as well as with the 17U and 18 U Academie du Baseball Canada squads. He has pitched with Les Ailes de Québec and for four seasons with the LaSalle Cardinals of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League where he won the Russell Martin Trophy as the top prospect in the QJEBL in 2017. Prior to joining the Ragin’ Cajuns Angel was a member of the Northwest Florida State College Raiders.
A constant along his path has been former major league pitcher and Montreal Expo Denis Boucher who has coached Angel several times through his formative years. “He (Boucher) has been with me since such a young age,” he said. “With Lachine where he and Derek (Pierson) run such a great program and when I was on Team Quebec Denis has been there. It’s almost like a full circle moment and it’s really cool to be able to reach out to coaches and guys like Denis who has inspired me so much. I owe them huge thanks.
Boucher is very proud of Angel and the young man he has grown into and the fact that he has started his journey to become a professional is no surprise to him. “You coach a kid and you try to teach him to do things the right way,” Denis Boucher said. “I followed him all the way through atom, mosquito pee wee bantam midget AAA Junior Elite and then school. It’s always great to see your student has learned the right way and has some talent and now has made it to the professional level.”
What Angel brings to the mound is a pitching style that combines with his speed and movement of the ball. Using a three-quarter delivery, Angel has a moving fastball and a nasty slider to baffle batters and clocks in regularly in the mid-90’s. He is working at the pitches in his repertoire to be well- prepared for the journey ahead. “I want to have that change-up, four-seam (fastball), slurve (slider-curve),”the 6-foot-five hurler said. “I can see coming out of the bullpen and pitching that three-inning window,” he said. “You can throw hard for three innings on a regular basis without getting a tired arm.”
Already in Tampa, Angel will start out in the Complex League, which is just below A level ball and go from there. “It could be a long road,” Boucher said of Angel’s road ahead. “There are a lot of guys called to go there but only a small part makes it to the big leagues. At least he has the chance and now he controls his destiny. By going out and working hard, trying to learn even more and to just go out there and compete.”
