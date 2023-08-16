Lachine rallies for walk off win over Lakeshore

The Lachine A’s got what they needed in their final at bats for a walk-off 11-10 win over the Lakeshore Lynx 3 in Lac St. Louis 13 U B baseball play at Lachine’s LaSalle Park. Down 10-9 in the home half of the fourth, the A’s rallied for the equalizer and walk-off game winning run. Lucas Scott-Adams and Mattéo Panzero combined for nine strikeouts while issuing 11 walks. Panzero picked-up the win thanks to his team’s rally.
The Lynx held leads from the opening inning scoring three in the first and second innings then added four in the third. That saw Lakeshore lead 3-2, 6-4 and 10-9 heading into the top of the fourth, which became the final inning of play due to the length of time the first three innings played through. The final at bats for the Lynx went quickly as Panzero struck out the side giving the A’s a lifeline as they trailed only by a run heading into the bottom of the fourth. Matthew Rennie scored three times for the Lynx and Mason Choi had a pair of doubles in the loss.
A four hit first by Lachine made the game a 3-2 contest in the first inning after Lakeshore had established a 3-0 lead. The big hit of the inning came from leadoff batter Alexandre Drimtzias who cranked out a homerun to get the A’s proceedings underway.
The bottom of the third saw a five run outburst by Lachine to get to within one of the Lynx. Jackson Mills opened the home half of the third with a two bagger and scored the first of the five runs. A series of walks helped Ryson Chan, Luca Musacchio, Drimtzias and Scott-Adams to touch home.
Back-to-back singles by Chan and Musacchio and a walk to Joey Côté-Chenet juiced the bases. A single by Drimtzias allowed Chan to score the equalizer. Musacchio raced home with the game winning run on an infield grounder off the bat of Panzera.
