Lachine A’s hand Lakeshore loss in 11U baseball action

The Lachine A’s handed the Lakeshore Lynx Blue a 10-8 loss with a timely rally and quality relief pitching Saturday morning at Kirkland Main in Lac St. Louis Fall Ball play.
The A’s bunched three runs in the top of the first, three more in the third and then four in the fifth inning to overtake the Lynx. Thomas Pinsonnault came in for two strong innings on the mound to shutdown Lakeshore and earn the win.
Lakeshore built to an 8-6 lead through the first three innings as they replied with a trio of runs in the bottom of the first to know the score 3-3. The Lynx pulled ahead four three with a single run in the second. Their four run rally in the third put them up by an 8-3 margin.
In the opening at bats Thomas St. Jacques, Pinsonnault and Alexander Denix all touched home to open the scoring. Lakeshore replied with Ethan Klemm, Luke Aikin and Jak Bellavance making it across home to knot the score 3-3. In the bottom of the second a leadoff walk to Maggie Marin resulted in her making it around the bases to put Lakeshore up 4-3. The Lynx padded their lead on runs scored by Mason Choi, Jack Cameron, Marin and Klemm, who went 2-for-4 with a single and a double.
Lachine chipped away at the Lynx lead in the top of the fourth on runs provided by Rafaël Huneault-Hébert, Pinsonnault and Jacob Corso. The A’s took over the lead with their four run fifth. The big blow was a double by Martin Ward who cashed in St. Jacques and Pinsonnault, who scored for a third time in the match. Ward would go on to score, while Lucas Scott-Adams came home with the final Lachine point of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.