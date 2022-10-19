Lac St. Louis well repped in LHEQ’s U13 AAA categories

The Lac St. Louis region is well represented in the Ligue de Hockey D’Excellence du Quebec (LHEQ) in the U13 AAA and AAA Elite divisions. In the AAA category there are four squads, the Silver Lions, Black Lions, Grenadiers and Arsenal. In the AAA Elite level there are a trio of Lac squads as the Lions, Grenadiers and Arsenal compete.
The importance of this is that is the base level of AAA hockey. It is the foundation that a program can build on as players move up in age categories. The U13 level is the feeder for the future of the older teams.
The Lions in the AAA Elite division are off to the best start as they are presently sitting in second place with five wins and a tie in six games. Desmortagnes is just ahead of the Lions by one point in the standings with seven games played.
Last weekend the Lions scored three unanswered goals to overcome a 1-0 deficit and take a 3-1 victory over College Français Rive Sud. In that game Domenico Borsellino pulled his squad even in the first and added an empty netter for his sixth goal of the campaign in the third. James Skoczylas had the game winner also in the third following a scoreless middle period. The Lions will take on the Arsenal this Sunday with a 4:15 puck drop at the Dollard Civic Centre.
The Arsenal are coming off a tight 3-2 loss last weekend to the College Charles Lemoyne Dynamiques at home in St. Lazare.
In the U13 AAA division fans can take in the Silver Lions on Saturday at 1:30 as they welcome the Sherbrooke Harfangs. On Sunday it will be a 3pm match against the Arsenal. The Black Lions travel to the Kahnawake Complexe Sportif Saturday afternoon for a 2:30 meeting with the Arsenal. On Sunday at the Dollard Civic Centre Demortagnes Noir et Or are in town to face the Black Lions.
The Grenadiers will be on the road to Beloeil Saturday to take on Ecole Secondaire Fadette Vert et Noir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.