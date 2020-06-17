Next Monday, June 22, Soccer Lac St. Louis will see a return to the pitches throughout the region stretching from Westmount to Hudson as training activities are a go. With the announcement of Phase Two by Minister Isabelle Charest during the daily press conference on June 4, Soccer Lac St. Louis put the wheels in motion to get their member clubs ready for the return. “It was tremendous to hear that news,” Georges Tissot, Director General of Soccer Lac St. Louis said. “This is a start to a summer of soccer for our players.” For the associations, there is a checklist that they have been closely following, gladly checking off each condition as it meant a step closer to having a 2020 season. Following the first step, the government allowing team training to resume, organizations needed the okay from their municipalities to return to the pitch, suppliers to reopen for equipment and uniforms and most important, the registration of players. While many had registered with their respective clubs prior to the pandemic, once uncertainty of a season taking place set in many held back. “All players who haven’t registered as of yet need to contact their clubs,” Soccer Lac St. Louis President Alain Wilson said. The players from the youngest up will shake the rust off their skills in training while respecting proper distancing from others. “This is a big step forward that will allow our players to find the pitches, the ball, their friends, their educators,” Tissot said. “Our athletes will need to stretch their legs and soccer will be there to get Quebec moving.”
What the region will look for next is the launch of Phase Three where games would commence. At that press conference, Minister Charest noted that game play could be permitted by late June. If permitted, Lac St. Louis would plan to start competitive activities by July 10.
