Lac St. Louis Region’s statement concerning the Robert Litvack case

This morning the Board of Directors of the Lac St. Louis Region of Baseball Quebec issued the following statement concerning the Robert Litvack case. Also included are the links to the volunteer screening policy and the integrity protection policy:

We're still in shock from this week's news. All our thoughts are with the alleged victim and her family.

We cannot make any specific comments on the case of Robert Litvack given that everything is in the hands of the justice system, which will do its job. However, we can confirm that the criminal background checks were done according to the policies in effect at Baseball Quebec and that there was nothing in the register. We also confirm that as soon as the Lac St-Louis Region was informed by the Fédération du Baseball Amateur du Québec Inc., we excluded Mr. Litvack from any baseball or administrative activity related to other Baseball Quebec members.

Baseball Quebec - Lac St-Louis region strongly condemns this kind of unacceptable behavior, which has no place in our sport, nor in any other sport, or in society in general.

This type of behavior must be denounced. We remind you that if you, or another person you know, experience a situation that would be related to the integrity protection policy, we invite you to use the "I MAKE A COMPLAINT" button on the site Baseball Quebec website to denounce these situations.

In addition, anyone who needs help, support or wants to talk to someone can, at any time, contact the director of youth protection in their region, their police service or even with the organization "Sport-Aide" by phone and SMS to 1-833-211-AIDE (2433).

Board of Directors

Baseball Quebec - Lac St-Louis Region

Volunteer screening policy:

https://www.publicationsports.com/ressources/files/289/Revision_3_Version_finale_-_Politique_de_filtration_des_benevoles_-.pdf?t=1511188097

Integrity protection policy:

https://www.publicationsports.com/ressources/files/289/POLITIQUE_ET_CODE_DE_CONDUITE_2020_(francais).pdf?t=1614267553