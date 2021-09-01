Lac St. Louis Hockey ready to go but waiting on Quebec to drop the puck

Hockey Lac St. Louis along with all its member organizations is ready to go for the season but feel that they are playing shorthanded under the current conditions in place from the government of Quebec.
Under current restrictions 25 players can take part in indoor (arenas) situations. To practice and select teams that might be fine but when it comes to games in the single and double letter categories that makes things difficult to proceed with a normal schedule. The scenario could see teams with 12 players taking to the ice for games with another five players being rotated in for their turn to play. “It’s hard to plan a season that way,” Jean-Pierre Fortier President of Hockey Lac St. Louis said. “It’s tough for all our volunteers. People are ready to move ahead but we don’t know where our deadline would be to be sure we could have a regular season. As President of Lac St. Louis we are ready but we are waiting on the government.”
There is no doubt that last year’s non-season has many parents in a holding pattern when it comes to registering their children. “There’s a big, big difference from last year and the year before,” Fortier said. “We will be updating but there were 3,500 more registrations in each of those years.”
Right now Quebec is the only place in Canada and the United States that isn’t moving forward with regular hockey. “Parents need to put pressure on the politicians,” he said. “Pressure to make sure that hockey has fair treatment with all the other activities like school.”
The most impacted group is the players aged 12 and under, there is no vaccination for them at this point but in school there is no bubble. The youths 12 and under populate the younger categories and they are the grassroots level players who will grow through the programs of hockey offered by their associations.
The workload has increased for the organizations’ volunteers with making certain health and safety protocols are respected and then there will be the vaccine passport situation. “The arenas will be responsible to verify the people coming in,” he said. “As for the players, there is a place to check on their Hockey Canada registration if they are vaccinated. That would mean a onetime verification could possibly be the way to go.”
There is a lot of work ahead but Hockey Lac St. Louis is ready and waiting for positive news of normal hockey,” We’re going to have to put in a lot of hours for the first days and weeks,” he said. “If it’s not regular hockey there will be really, really big damage to our structure in Quebec. It should be more open for the benefit of our young hockey players, for their mental health and team spirit.”
