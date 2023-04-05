Lac St. Louis getting in gear for Chevrolet Cup Provincials

Last week Hockey Quebec in conjunction with the Lac St. Louis Region and Chevrolet Canada held a press conference to say all systems are go for the Chevrolet Cup Provincial Championships set for Thursday, April 13 through Sunday April 16. The event also allowed Hockey Quebec to introduce their new partner in the Provincial Championship, Chevrolet. “We are extremely happy to team up with the Quebec Chevrolet Dealers to present our Provincial Championships,” Claude Fortin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hockey Quebec said. “It is a competition that delights thousands of young Quebecers every year. Thanks to the generosity of Quebec Chevrolet Dealers, we are ensuring the continuity of our spring tournament and continuing our efforts to make the Chevrolet Cup one of the most spectacular minor hockey events on the planet.”
For many, the Chevrolet Cup is the culmination of a minor hockey season as the best teams in Quebec, from U11 to Junior category vie for bragging rights as the best team in the province. The 44th edition of the Provincials will see some 3,200 players take to the ice at a dozen facilities throughout the region. That translates into 170 teams that will play a total of 326 games over the course of four days. “We look forward to welcoming players, spectators, officials, dignitaries and volunteers to the Lac St-Louis region,” Jean-Pierre Fortier, president of Hockey Lac St-Louis said. “We have prepared everything to give them a warm welcome, worthy of the Provincial Championships. I would also like to thank all those who contributed to the organization of this major event.”
Dollard native PJ Stock will serve as the tournament’s regional honorary president. For the former NHL’er and current radio and television personality this is an event he is looking forward to. “I have four children who have played hockey here in the region,” PJ Stock said. “I thank the people of the region, the people of Quebec and now the people of Chevrolet for the opportunities (offered) to young children with this tournament and for their future. Thank you for what you are doing, what you have already done and what you will continue to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.