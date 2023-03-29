There’s gold in the house after the boys and girls curling teams from Lac St. Louis had success putting rocks in the house to claim gold at the 56th edition of the Jeux du Quebec held in Rivière-du-Loup. The two squads trained out of the Pointe Claire Curling Club and learned their lessons well.
The boys team composed of skip Zachary Janidlo, Coby Olszewski, Nicolas Janidlo, Owen Paterson and Cole Richard and were coached by Stephen Janidlo ran the table with a perfect 6-0 record. Lac St. Louis defeated Laurentides 5-2 in the championship match. “It was good,” skip Zachary Janidlo said. “We played well all week and we practiced all year especially for this tournament. When we accomplished what we wanted for the season it felt pretty good. It paid off for all the hard work we put in this season.”
Along the way there were a couple of blowouts but the key was to focus on play one stone at a time. “It’s always very hard,” Janidlo said. “Blowout games are hard to stay focused in because you already know you have the game in the bag. We didn’t stay focused it was more like having fun on the ice as a team because we are all friends. We always want to win for each other. That’s what motivates us for the next game and to keep going.”
The girls team of skip Summer St. James, Wynter Schaap, Cassandra Roy, Emma Nguyen and Léonie Lamarre and was coached by Sonny St-James went 6-1 in Rivière-du-Loup. “I’m really proud of the team,” skip Summer St. James said. “We’ve definitely come a long way since the beginning of the year. To get the gold at such an important tournament really meant a lot to us. It showed that we have potential.”
That lone loss set the stage for payback as Lac St. Louis lost 9-7 to Saguenay-Lac. St. Jean in the preliminary round but with the gold on the line the girls from Lac St. Louis handled their opponents 8-6 in the title tilt. “In the first game we played against them we definitely didn’t put our best game out there,” St. James said. “Going into the final our goal was to keep it as close as possible. We were always in the game, always focused. We put our best foot forward to do whatever was necessary to get that gold medal.”
