Lac’s golden girls at BQ Provincials

Lac St. Louis 11U A baseball team earned some serious bragging rights at the Baseball Quebec Provincial Championships held in Blainville as the Lac Pack won the championship and brought home the gold.
Lac St. Louis rolled out a perfect record of five wins to claim the championship banner. They capped off the weekend of play as they edged a tough Quebec region squad 11-9.
