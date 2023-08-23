Lac 15U AA squad plays to perfection at Baseball Quebec Provincials

The Lac St. Louis 15 U AA team took the honours at the Baseball Quebec Provincial Championships rolling out a perfect record in seven games in Trois Rivières. The title tilt was a rematch against Lanaudière with the Lac Pack edging that squad 10-9 to claim the gold medals.
Lac St. Louis opened with a pair of dominant victories as they handled Mauricie 13-5 and bested the Laurentides reps by a 15-9 score. The next two challenges were tighter contests keeping the team focused and sharp as they squeaked past Quebec 6-5 and outdistanced Rive-Sud 7-5. In their first meeting with Lanaudière, Lac St. Louis handed their opponents a 14-4 loss. In the final match before the championship game Lac St. Louis dispatched Estrie by a 14-4 mark.
The rematch against Lanaudière was an entirely different match-up as Lanaudière was looking for some payback. Lac St. Louis was up to the challenge as they held of their opponents for the 10-9 win and BQ bragging rights as Provincial Champions,
Bottom row from left: Dany Allen, Dylan Stanimir, Cooper Law, Jayden Perlman, Donovan St-Denis, James Pawsey.
Top row: Assistant coach Justin Lyman, Jeremie Bouchard, Jeremie Sabourin, Noah Belanger, George Mackridis, Justin Nathan, Jacob Reid, assistant coach Dr. Drew Reid, Rafael Julien, head coach JM Plagakis,Vincent Comtois, Loukas Logothetis and assistant coach Dan Nathan
