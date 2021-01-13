Get the rally cries and nominations ready because Kraft Heinz Canada, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), has opened nominations for Kraft Hockeyville 2021.
Kraft Hockeyville has established a 15-year long legacy of breaking down barriers and encouraging participation in Canada’s national winter sport by upgrading local hockey arenas in need of repair and refurbishing. Since its inception, Kraft Hockeyville has proudly awarded $3.8 million to 85 communities across the country.
“For many communities, hockey is more than a sport and being crowned the Kraft Hockeyville champion is more than a title,” says Matt Bruce, Senior Brand Manager, Kraft Heinz Canada. “It represents a passion, a way to connect and feel like their community is part of something bigger. We love seeing that excitement come through every year in the nomination stories, the local and now virtual rallies and the NHL preseason game. The Kraft Hockeyville legacy is a powerful tool to ignite community spirit, which feels more necessary than ever after a challenging year for all Canadians.”
Over the years, Kraft Hockeyville has helped highlight why communities are the heart of hockey. In Terrace, BC it created a sense of hope in a year when a major employer left the community; in Sylvan Lake, AB it renewed optimism when the community was able to secure much-needed funding to kickstart the collapsed local rink’s reconstruction; and in Conception Bay, NFLD it created a true sense of pride when the local fire department opened their doors to let folks use their phones during the voting period. Whether it is upgrades to the refrigeration unit to keep the ice frozen, new ramps and elevators to increase accessibility, or making the rink more welcoming for women by building new locker rooms, winning Kraft Hockeyville has helped communities overcome various barriers to strengthen and enhance community hockey. “Before we won Kraft Hockeyville, women playing in our arena had to change into their gear in the bathrooms,” says Rhonda Catt one of the nominators behind Lumby, BC’s successful 2016 bid. “After the renovations, we were able to put in new locker rooms, which have made our rink a much more inclusive space for girls and women of all ages.” Communities looking to get in on the action should submit their nomination story online at krafthockeyville.ca before February 14th at 11:59 p.m. EST. The 2021 grand prize winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL preseason game and receive $250,000 to be used towards necessary arena upgrades, as well as the coveted title of Kraft Hockeyville 2021. This year’s winner and each of the three-runner up communities will also receive $10,000 to purchase new hockey equipment for their minor hockey programs, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund. While the goal of Kraft Hockeyville has always been to bring communities together, the health and safety of participants and communities continues to be a top priority. Kraft Hockeyville reminds all Canadians to continue to adhere to all COVID-19 health and safety protocols that may be required or recommended by federal, provincial or local authorities in their respective jurisdictions, which may include social distancing guidelines, limitations on large gatherings, and mask wearing. Visit krafthockeyville.ca for complete contest rules and program details.
