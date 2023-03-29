Kodiaks shutdown Panthers in RSEQ post-season match-up

The Kuper Kodiaks shutdown the visiting College Regina Assumpta Panthers 2-0 in Metropolitaine Division playoff action in RSEQ U15 Division 1 hockey at the Dollard Civic Centre. The contest was a goalie battle between the Panthers Ocean Li and Jérémy Lemieux of the Kodiaks with Lemieux backstopping his squad to the clean sheet victory. It was a fast-paced, disciplined contest with the visitors taking a single minor infraction and Kuper getting only a trio of two minute minors.
There’s a saying in hockey that the shooters couldn’t put a puck in the ocean but in this case the Kodiaks were tasked with getting the puck past Ocean Li and they managed it on two occasions with goals in the first and second period.
In the opening period Cameron Conklin combined with Malkin Pierre and Aaron Sheck to put the home team up 1-0 at the 9:22 mark. It would stand at 1-0 through the balance of the first and into the middle tract of the game until 4:13 of the second. Kuper upped their advantage to 2-0 on Kareem Baig-Mirzo’s tally with helpers going to Zachary Malawaski and Luka Romaniak.
Following that marker the goaltenders took centre stage as the Panthers looked to best Lemieux and the Kodiaks tried to pad their lead. Li and Lemieux were up to the challenge, turning aside all the shots sent their way.
The series resumes tomorrow afternoon as the Kodiaks visit Montreal’s Michel Normandin Arena for game two against the Panthers.
