Kodiaks remain perfect with win over John Rennie

The Kuper Kodiaks U 15 hockey team continues to roll a prefect string following a 3-1 win over the John Rennie Predators at Pointe Claire’s Bob Birnie Arena. The victory puts Kuper with a 21-0-0 record in their RSEQ Metro Division 1 season. Rennie sits in third with their record of 11-10-2, just behind second place Lower Canada College.
Kuper got the job done in the third period after the Predators had taken a 1-0 lead in the middle frame. The opening period it was all about the goaltending as Kuper’s Jérémy Lemieux and Rennie’s Alessandro Vlahogiannis threw up a wall in front of their respective nets to send the game into the first intermission with the score knotted at 0-0.
The nil-nil draw remained that way until the 7:56 mark of the middle frame of the game. Adam Clark finally solved the Lemieux puzzle to put the Preds up 1-0. Helpers on the tally went to Alfonso De Falco and Connor McKoy. Following that marker it was back to dueling goaltenders as neither side could find the back of the net. That saw Rennie holding onto a tight 1-0 advantage as the third period opened for business.
The Kodiaks potted a pair in a 93 second span to take the lead 2-1. Aaron Sheck set-up Cameron Conklin for the equalizer at 5:21, Conklin’s 16th of the season. A passing sequence of Matthew Boroff to Christopher Kelly culminated with Kareem Baig-Mirza putting the Kodiaks ahead. Kuper hunted for an insurance marker while the Predators pressed to pull even. With time ticking away Rennie lifted Vlahogiannis in favour of an extra skater. The Kodiaks took advantage of the open net as Sheck fired in an empty-netter with 28 seconds to go.
Both penalty killing units were on point as Kuper was six for six on penalty kills and Rennie was prefect in four disadvantage situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.