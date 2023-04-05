Kodiaks handle Kings in U 13 Division 1 match-up

The Kuper Kodiaks roared past the Lester B Pearson High School Kings by a 6-1 score in their RSEQ Metropolitaine Division playoff meeting. The Kodiaks tallied a trio of goals in the third to pull away from the Kings on the ice of the Pierrefonds Sportsplex.
Jackson Conroy got the Kodiaks on the board with 57 seconds remaining in the opening period with helpers going to Dylan Currie and Victor Budeev. The score remained a tight 1-0 as the middle frame passed its midpoint but Jaiden Narine set-up Alexander Beck at 7:57 for what would be the game winning goal. Less than two minutes later Christos Tsimberis recorded his first of two in the game on a pass from Joshua Carvalho to give the Kodiaks a three goal cushion. Kuper struck again late in the second on Shoheres Jacobs’ unassisted effort with six seconds to go to the buzzer. That sent the game into the final period with Kuper enjoying a comfortable 4-0 advantage.
Emotions ran hot in the third period as the two opponents got a bit feisty. There were 23 minutes in penalties handed out, a dozen to Kuper and 11 to the Kings. That slowed the pace of the final stanza but there was still scoring to be had.
Luka Costa had the shutout buster to ruin Kuper netminder Evan Un Yi’s shutout bid as he converted a pass from Marcello Del Pio Luogo near the five minute mark. Kuper was good for a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes of play. Narine picked-up his second assist on a pass to Currie who banged the puck home. Tsimberis got his second of the game to close out the scoring with 4:49 to go in the game.
