Kodiaks bear down on College Notre Dame

The Kuper Kodiaks took a 7-0 decision over College Notre Damelast week in GMAA Juvenile girls’ hockey action at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex. Kuper spread out the scoring as seven different shooters were credited with goals in the victory.
Olivia Brault opened the scoring less than two minutes from the opening face-off to give the Kodiaks a 1-0 edge. That goal stood the test of time to be the game winner for Kuper as the CND attack was stifled by solid Kodiak defence and on point goaltending by Melyssa Cramerstetter who earned the clean sheet.
The two opponents played back and forth hockey through the balance of the opening period with Cramerstetter and CND’s goalie Lily-Rose Giroux holding the shooters at bay.
When play resumed in the second period the goaltending standoff continued until the midpoint of the period. Kuper struck for their second goal off the stick of Renee Bishop and Charlotte McFadzean made it 3-0 with just under five minutes left in the middle period.
The Kodiaks turned up pressure in the third earning the home team a quartet of goals. Kassandra Lombardo, who also had a trio of assists in the game, led off the scoring in the final period of play 31 seconds from the start of the period. The score stood at 4-0 until Kennedy Boucher made it 5-0 with just over three minutes left in the game. The Kodiaks finished with a flurry as they potted a pair 28 seconds apart to close out the scoring. Kayla Lombardo found the back of the net with 1:24 remaining then from the resumption of play she set-up Alejandra Molina-Quiroz.
That gave Kuper back-to-back sutout victories over CND as the previous week the Kodiaks beat CND on their home ice at College Notre Dame.
