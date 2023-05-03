Knights handle LCC2 in Bantam girls’ flag football

The St. Thomas Knights Bantam girls’ GMAA flag football squad held off a tenacious LCC Lions 2 attack to pull away for a 26-14 win on their home field at Pointe Claire’s Terra Cotta Park. The offensive outburst was propelled by Naomi Cariglia who had a trio of touchdowns in the win.
The visitors struck first and carried a 6-0 lead into the second quarter of the match. That major came compliments of Lions’ quarterback Kamyah Montano whose combined passing and mobility kept the Knights defence on their toes. With time winding down, Montano ran to daylight for a 30 yard run into the Knights’ house for six points.
St. Thomas took a lead they would not relinquish at the start of the second quarter when the Knights’ quarterback replied in kin as Kathryn Griffin scampered 35 yards into the Lions’ den to pull the score even at 6-6. Griffin then hit Millie Rowcliffe with a perfect pass for the point after and a 7-6 lead that St. Thomas carried into halftime.
St. Thomas extended their lead on the opening series of the second half as Griffin marched her squad from their own 50 yard line to the LCC end zone. The play that culminated with the TD came on the effort of Cariglia as she ran wide left the final 14 yards for the score with her first of three majors. Daniela Dube added the point after with a catch just inside the end zone, putting the home side up 14-6. Cariglia added an insurance major that would be needed as her second touchdown put St. Thomas up 20-6 following a 25 yard race down the left sidelines.
The play of the game came on the ensuing kickoff as Dakota Jeremiah-Francis gathered in the ball spotted her path and turned on the jets for an 85 yard romp for six points, a successful two point conversion pulled the Lions to within one score of the Knights at 20-14.
Cariglia sealed the deal as her third TD put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter. On a fourth down play, 37 yards from the goal line she found an opening to profit from and delivered the major.
