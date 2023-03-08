Knights’ defence had the Wolves howling

The St. Thomas Knights claimed the GMAA cadet girls’ basketball title with a 39-24 over the LaSalle CCHS Wolves on their home hardwood. The Knights played stifling defence to keep the Wolves at bay. St. Thomas owned the backboards at both ends of the court, challenged their opponents down the sidelines and utilized smart passing and fast breaks to gain control of the game. “We have 7-8-9-10 girls all go in and do the same thing,” St. Thomas head coach Greg Griffin said. “Defence is our key for sure but that helps in a total team effort.”
The opening quarter saw the Knights carry a slim 7-4 lead into the second where the Wolves managed to take their only lead of the game 10-9. That was short lived as the Knights came right back to retake the lead and build a cushion with an eight point run. The home team closed out the half owning a 19-13 advantage over LCCHS.
A wide open third quarter saw the two opponents exchange baskets until the Knights hit for the final two buckets of the third to have a 28-19 advantage heading into the final eight minutes of play.
The Knights’ defensive prowess put the exclamation point on the game in the fourth as the Wolves were limited to five points. On the other side of the ledger St. Thomas closed with an 11 point fourth to secure the championship banner.
Josephine Charlot was the game’s MVP as she chipped in with 13 points, was solid on defending and let her passing assist in teammates scoring. Sophia Waind was good for 10 points for the Knights in the win.
The Wolves top point producer was Tahlia Floyd who hit for 12 points and played a strong two way match. Kayla Goulbourne added eight points to the Wolves’ total.
