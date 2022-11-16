Knights corral the Mustangs for Inter-Provincial Cup win

It was the only blemish on a perfect season for the North Shore Mustangs as they lost 28-15 in the Inter-Provincial Cup contest against the Kanata Knights Saturday at LaSalle’s Keith Ewenson Stadium. “It’s always fun to come to these games, win or lose,” Kanata head coach Adam Gilmour said. “I’m just so proud of these boys they fought so hard. They (North Shore) were good opponents, a great bunch of kids and great coaches.”

The Doug Britton champions left it all on the field, adjusting and taking a run at the Knights but ran out of racetrack. “It was a rough week of practice and a tough year of injuries,” North Shore head coach Jason Jourdenais said. “I’m proud of the boys they played a much better second half and they are the Quebec champions.”

The National Capital Amateur football Association champion Knights were riding a pretty good wave of success. After losing their first two contests, the young Knights’ squad did not drop another game.

The Mustangs went three and out in their opening series and on the punt, Kanata’s MVP of the match Oliver Jackson not only blocked the punt but gathered it in as well. That set the stage for the Knights’ offence to put points on the board. The major came on a draw play that sent Jeremiah Haye racing 31 yards to the end zone. A pass from Kanata QB Deion Blackwood to Isaiah Senior provided a two point conversion and an 8-0 advantage. On the final play of the first Blackwood connected with Stavros Lianos for six, making it a 14-0 contest.

The North Shore defence settled in in the second quarter keeping the Knights off the board while the Mustang offence tried to get some traction. There was no scoring to be had as the half came to a close with the visitors still holding a 14-0 advantage.

North Shore did get their first point of the game on the kickoff to start the second half. A booming drive by Hayden Craig caused a rouge for a point. The Knights set-up shop on their own 35 and proceeded to march the length of the field ending with Lianos making a three-yard plunge for the major and Joshua Thelen grabbing a pass from Blackwood for two points and a 22-1 lead.

The Mustangs’ game MVP Dyondrea Fraser-Allen made plays on both sides of the ball to set up North Shore’s first touchdown of the game. First he picked-off a Blackwood pass giving the Mustangs the ball at the Kanata 42. On offence he then went for a 26 yard romp to the Knights’ 16. Shekai Mills-Knight scored the TD on a three yard run then Craig added the convert making it a 22-8 contest.

North Shore added another as quarterback Logan Trepanier hit Thomas Jemczyk Acosta for six. Craig added the point after and it was a 22-15 match with 1:53 to go.

Kanata put the game out of reach as Haye took it to the house on a 51 yard run to close out the scoring.