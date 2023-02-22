Knights cage Lions in U18 GMAA hockey

The St. Thomas Knights took a 9-0 decision over the Herzliah Lions in U18 GMAA hockey at the Dollard Civic Centre. The score was not indicative of the level of play as Herzliah played with the heart of the Lions from the opening faceoff to the final buzzer.
The standout of the day was Lions’ goaltender Noam Dahan, who came up huge over the course of the game. That included stoning a Knight cold on a penalty shot. Dahan anticipated what the shooter was looking to do while making acrobatic diving stops. All the Herzliah players played with the pride of Lions but just couldn’t get anything past St. Thomas goalie Michael Belair. Herzliah team captain Gabriel Silverman led by example showing two-way hustle and solid playmaking. Silverman along with Evan Rosenthal, David Dahan and Aiden Brender had several quality challenges against Belair but just couldn’t get the shutout buster.
The Knights applied the pressure from the opening puck drop and managed a three goals per period pace against the visitors. It wasn’t until play had entered the final five minutes of the opening period that St. Thomas would open the scoring. Callan Schreyer-King recorded his first of three for a hat trick performance 10:10 into the first as his shot found the low left corner. That goal would stand the test of time to be game winner for St. Thomas. The Knights’ second tally came on a pretty play as Daniel Colicchio sent the puck from the back of the goal line to William Mouflier who one-timed his shot past a diving Dahan for a 2-0 advantage. Conor Mills’ shot from the point bounced of Dahan’s blocker up into the air and behind, sliding over the goal line for a 3-0 score.
In the middle frame Schreyer-King constructed the second part of his trio; Connor Patterson upped the advantage to 5-0. Closing out the scoring in the second stanza was Leo Binda with his first of a pair of goals.
Schreyer-King completed his hat trick 1:55 into the third, Luis-Philip Harrison chipped in a goal and Binda closed out the game with his second of the day.
