Knights become Kings of Ottawa East Spring Break tourney

The West Island U-11 Atom A Knights gave Ottawa area opponents fits with their dominating performances on the road to win the championship at the recent Ottawa East Spring Break Hockey Tournament. The Knights kicked off their gold medal run on Friday night with a 4-0 win over the Kanata Kraken thanks to a pair of shorthanded goals provided by Jack Cox and Braeden Hopper.
Led by a four point performance by Nathan Foster and a hat-trick by Gabriel Gregoire in Saturday morning’s match, the Knights remained perfect with a 7-3 win over the Orleans Rush. That afternoon the Knights handily dispatched the host Ottawa East Moose Heads 7-0 with goals by Dean Bowen, Cooper McCall and a hat-trick by Mathis Diaz.
The final on Sunday featured a rematch with the Kraken, who were looking to get some payback for their earlier loss to the Knights. That was not to be though as the Knights’ suffocating defence took control. Lucy de Belle-Dodd, Kai Paduano, Jonathan Phan, Tudor Mihai Ciubotaru and Yong Duan put on a defensive clinic. Knights’ netminder Maddex Glaser stopped his second penalty shot of the tourney to preserve his clean sheet as West Island went on to a 4-0 victory and the tournament title. sports@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.