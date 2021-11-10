Knights and Canucks fit to be tied in U13A play

It was a draw between local rivals the Montreal West Hampstead Knights and the Cote St. Luc Canucks in EHL U13A action last Wednesday night at Samuel Moskovitch Arena. It took a perfect play and a perfect shot to best the two hot goaltenders on duty for the contest. It was a fast-paced match with plenty of back and forth action from the opening faceoff to the final buzzer. Also impressive in the game was the Knights handling a 1:18 minute 5-on-3 disadvantage, successfully killing off both penalties. “I thought it was a very exciting game,” Canucks’ assistan coach Allon Pollak said. “There were a lot of opportunities on both sides. The goalies were very,very strong which reflects the 1-1 score.”
The Canucks’ Nathaniel Sutton and Mo West Hampstead’s Noah Zukran were close to impenetrable through the three periods of play. The first goal didn’t happen until the final two minutes of the second period when the home team Canucks got one past Zukran.
The Canuck’s goal came when Zachary Pollak’s pass from the right sent Idan Segalovich racing in on Zukran from the left. Segalovich sent a shot low and to the left, eluding Zukran for a 1-0 advantage.
Cote St. Luc pressed for an insurance marker while the Knights attempted to solve Sutton for the equalizer. The visitors were rewarded with the game tying tally early in the third, 27 seconds from the drop of the puck to start the period. Jeremy Durocher took a shot through traffic from just inside the Canucks’ zone and the puck found its way over Sutton’s shoulder to knot the score 1-1. It’s a local rivalry and it was great fun,” Knights coach Susy Binstock said. “What’s making it most exciting is that the boys haven’t been on the ice for a year and a half, so things have been a bit rusty. It’s all coming back together, it’s just so much fun being back out here.”
Sutton and Zukran barred the door the balance of the way holding off everything sent their way, setting the stage for the next meeting of these friendly rivals.
