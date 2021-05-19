Kirkland’s Terrance Amorosa suits up with the Rocket

It’s approximately 28 kilometres from the Kirkland Arena to the Bell Centre but Kirkland’s Terrance Amorosa has travelled a great distance in his 26 years to arrive there as a member of the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket. Amorosa made his debut with Laval on April 23 and in his third match, the blueliner notched his first AHL goal in a 4-3 loss to the Belleville Senators. “As a D-man I just try to play a pretty sound game,” Terrance Amorosa said. “It was nice to get the first one out of the way. That kind of lets me relax if I play 10-20 games in the AHL I don’t have to worry about it.”
This opportunity with Laval is one Amorosa is glad to have as he has the chance to continue his growth as a player under Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard. Joël (coach Bouchard) has been great,” Amorosa said. “He was very clear what he expects from his defencemen. He demands a specific style of play. He’s an intense coach but he never takes it too far with his players. I noticed right away all the other players and staff members have tremendous respect for him. For what he’s done with Laval ever since he’s been coaching here.”
The only frustrating thing about being close to home is that with the pandemic, his family and friends can’t attend the games. “It is a little weird,” he said. “Playing my first game at the Bell Centre I would have loved to have had my friends and family there. I’d probably have had to set aside, I don’t know, 40-50 tickets for all of them to come and watch.”
A product of the Lakeshore Minor Hockey Federation, Amorosa did not play at the midget AAA level with the Lac St. Louis Lions. “In midget I never played for the Lions,” he said. “I wasn’t disappointed; I knew I still had development ahead of me. I just buried my head, kept on working and things turnrd out pretty good for me.”
He did play midget AA for the West Island Royals and midget espoir for the Lac St. Louis Royals before heading south to study and play at the prep school level. “Lakeshore Hockey gave me everything I could have asked for” he said. I had a great experience with them. As a kid having a passion for playing hockey from a very young age, all I wanted to do was play for good teams, win games and grow as a player. Being with Lakeshore Hockey definitely helped me develop my game.
That was with New Hampshire’s Holderness School where he anchored the defence corps. In his 2012-2013 season Amorosa recorded 12 goals and 14 assists in 29 games. It was also during that season that he was selected 132 overall in the fifth round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, even though he was not ranked among the North American skaters by Central Scouting.
From New Hampshire it was off to Sioux City, Iowa where he played for the Musketeers of the United States Hockey League. That was to keep Amorosa one ice before he advanced to the college ranks of hockey. “I had a great two years at Holderness with a great bunch of guys, many I am still in contact with today,” he said. “The year with Sioux City was great for my hockey development and learning about hockey being a business.”
Amorosa landed at Clarkson University after he originally committed to the University of New Hampshire, and then switched to Providence College. It was in the summer of 2014 that he signed on with Clarkson.
Over his four years with the Golden Knights, Amorosa played in 115 games had 15 goals and 49 assists and was an impressive plus 45. “I had a great four years at Clarkson.” He said. “It was important to my family that I have a good education while pursuing my hockey career. Balancing school and hockey was a little tough but as a student athlete you quickly learn how to balance your schedule to excel at both athletics and academics.”
With his school career behind him, it was time to make his debut as a professional. That came as a member of the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL, a farm team to the Anaheim Ducks in 2018. The 2019-2020 season had Amorosa on the move to the Calgary Flames organization where he logged 48 games with the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks.
Now as a member of Laval, Amorosa has settled in with the Rocket as the season comes to a close. “I’ve had a great experience so far,” he said. “The team has been great, they’ve made sure I am comfortable and have everything that I need. The guys on the team are awesome and have been very welcoming.”
