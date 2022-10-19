Kirkland’s Natasha Fracassi can do in Kendo

Natasha Fracassi of Kirkland won individual gold in the women’s category and bronze in the women’s team at a recent kendo championship held in Montreal. Fracassi is a black belt in this martial arts discipline and has been training in Kendo only for the past five years.
What attracted her to Kendo was rooted in her childhood as she liked swordplay. “I was walking home from school and passed the Dojo (Shidokan West Island),” Natasha Fracassi said, “I saw they offered Kendo and thought there’s something I would like to try and loved it from my first session.”
Under the tutelage of her Sensei Gabriel Schor, Fracassi has evolved into a solid performer in Kendo. Both Fracassi, who is now working towards becoming a second dan black belt and Schor will be training with Team Canada.
Fracassi has been an elite athlete since youth playing soccer and especially in volleyball where she played for John Abbott and McGill. Training in Kendo has been a help and a hindrance in her volleyball pursuits. On the plus side the way she strikes with her sword (shinai) is similar to the motion of striking the volleyball. The downside was the fact, “in volleyball you are in a squat position,” Fracassi said. “In Kendo you need to stand very straight so I’d have to be aware of that in both sports.”
The former power hitter for McGill is currently an assistant coach at her alma mater of John Abbott. With coaching in her veins, she would love to become a mentor in Kendo and enjoy it for the rest of her life. “I am motivated by the older practitioners I see at the Dojo,” she said. “I am amazed at seeing people in their 80’s still training. I want to do that.”
