Kirkland’s James Malatesta a Memorial Cup champion

Kirkland’s James Malatesta was true to his name as he gave his opponents headaches with his hard-nosed play and scoring touch all the way to the Memorial Cup. The Quebec Remparts struck like lightning to down the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0 to become the first QMJHL team to win the league’s regular season title, championship trophy, and the Memorial Cup all in the same season since the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies accomplished that in 2019. “The body is a little sore but you know winning two cups makes it a lot better,” James Malatesta said. “I think everyone is just so happy with the season that we had and, you know, looking back at it, it’s it’s a pretty hard one to beat.”
The Lakeshore Minor Hockey Federation product had an amazing run in from the opening face-off of the season the final buzzer of the Mem Cup. The former Lac St. Louis Lion scored his fifth goal in four games in the title tilt and that earned him Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as the MVP of the 2023 Memorial Cup. That trophy added to the Guy Lafleur Trophy Malatesta was awarded as the QMJHL playoff MVP.
“I was very honoured (with the dual MVP’s),” Malatesta said. “The whole team played so great during the whole season, and especially in the playoffs. Everybody played their role so well; we executed the game plan almost perfectly almost every night. It’s a team effort, but it’s also very, very humbling and an honour to get that recognition.” In the Memorial Cup the 19 year-old potted five goals, in the Q playoffs he had 20 points in 18 games with 14 goals and six helpers. Over the course of the regular season the Columbus Blue Jackets’ prospect recorded 37 goals and 29 assists for 66 points in 55 games.
For the core group of veterans, this season was a mission to win the Memorial Cup after the team bowed out of the Q playoffs last season. “Yes, we were on a mission,” he said. “There was a lot of work. We weren’t going to be coming back to this team (next season). We’ve been with each other for four years so we wanted to end on a good note ever since we’ve been part of this team since we were 16 years old.”
Those four years went by in the blink of an eye to Malatesta, “it’s like it was yesterday Patrick (Roy) was calling me after the draft,” he said. “Now coming out of our exit meetings we even said it today, we’re like, wow, four years went by quick. So it just shows you that you have to really take advantage of every moment and every second of every day that you have with the team, with teammates and the coaching staff because everything goes by very quickly.
Malatesta will get to rest up and enjoy the past season then it will be onward as he begins his next chapter in his hockey career and that begins on June 30th when he attends the Blue Jackets development camp. He was the Columbus Blue Jackets’ fifth-round pick (133 overall) in 2021. “I’m going to take a little break, enjoy it and rest up the body,” he said. “This will be my third one. I’vecreated some friendships over there, I know the staff so I’m looking forward to it and I always have a blast whenever I’m there.”
Going into the next phase, Malatesta looks to his success and momentum form this campaign to help him advance his career. “It’s very motivating to have that on your resume,” he said. “If you look at what a player has accomplished I think these are valuable things that we did as a group with this team. I’m going to try and bring this momentum to help with my future plans.”
