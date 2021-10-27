Kings open U13B season with win over Dollard

The West Island Kings launched the 2021-2022 campaign with a 3-0 victory over the visiting Dollard Centennials Saturday morning at the Dorval arena.
In a quick-paced contest the Kings opened the scoring 63 seconds into play when Cooper MacDonell set-up Nicholas Granato to give the home side a 1-0 advantage. “We asked the team to try to score in the first period,” Kings’ head coach Anthony Granato said. “And here they did it on the first shift. It was great to see them all out there enjoying being able to play again.”
Following that quick strike the game settled into a goalie battle as neither side could find the back of the net until the third period. The Dollard tandem of Jacob Fragman and Nathaniel Abbcassis held the West Island attack at bay. At the opposite end Kings’ netminder Tyler Cullen made several acrobatic saves to earn the shutout.
West Island got their second goal as play neared the midpoint of the third with Granato making the pass to Kieran Cloutier. On that goal Abbcassis made two bang-bang saves but on the second rebound Cloutier was able to slide the puck home for a 2-0 lead.
The final tally came off the stick of Alan Nguyen who recorded an unassisted marker to make it 3-0.
“They played a good game,” Dollard head coach Dan Sotto said. “The important thing is that the kids are back on the ice and can look forward to playing their season.”
The Centennials were back on the ice Sunday in an in house meeting with the Dollard Civics while the Kings were in Pierrefonds where they faced the Marquis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.