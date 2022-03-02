Kings hold off Civics in U13 B CHL play

Last Saturday at high noon the Dollard Civics took to the ice of the Dorval arena to face the West Island Kings in U13B CHL action. In a fast paced game, it was the home side Kings holding off the Civics for a slim 2-1 victory.
The scoring was held to a minimum by the goaltender battle between the Kings Tyler Cullen and Dollard’s Pacey Greenspan. That included a streak of just over 15 scoreless minutes from late in the first frame to early in the third period.
West Island jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the opening period as Aleksander Martin authored an unassisted tally 60 seconds from the opening face-off. The Kings made it a 2-0 advantage when Allen Nguyen set-up Samuel Morin with 1:19 left in the opening period. Morin’s turned into an insurance marker that would be needed to cashed in and stood as the game-winning goal.
Both side made advances in the middle period, West Island looking to add to their cushion and Dollard looking to get on the board. There were no goals to be had as Cullen and Greenspan turned away every attempt made in their respective territories.
In the third Cole Mundey of the Civics finally got one past Cullen to make it a one goal game. Mundey’s rush to the net culminated in a shot top shelf to break the shutout and put the score at 2-1 with nine plus minutes on the clock. Greenspan held his team in as they pressed for the equalizer. At the opposite end of the rink Cullen was giving no quarter to the Civics.
Dollard was good on a pair of penalty kills while the Kings had to handle only one disadvantage situation.
