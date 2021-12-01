Kings claim road win over Civics

The West Island Kings U18 B team took a 5-0 road win over the Dollard Civics at the Dollard Civic Centre last Saturday evening. “We gave up five shots early,” West Island coach John Gillanders said. “After that we got our legs and generally when they are skating teams can’t keep up with them. We move the puck well and they bring a lot of spirit.”
The story of the game was not the win but the efforts of the Civics’ goalie for the night Francois-Xavier Labrie as he was pressed into service. ‘He hasn’t played nets in four years,” Dollard coach Costa Danassis said. “He is a great teammate, stepping up to play a tough position and he made some pretty good saves.”
In the fast-paced contest, the visitors struck for a trio of goals in a 1:45 time frame with three and a half minutes remaining in the opening period. Connor McKenzie opened the scoring followed by Matias Demyttenaere, both unassisted efforts. Alexandre Grise closed out the opening period scoring making it 3-0 West Island with helpers from Michael Zhang and McKenzie.
Dollard dug deeper in the second period with a strong defensive performance. On the offensive side of the ledger the Civics made several rushes into the Kings’ court but were stymied by West Island netminder Tyler Sgeir. Grise recorded his second goal of the game just before the period was two minutes old to give West Island a 4-0 lead. The fifth and final goal of the game was a powerplay marker off the stick of Sean Collins with assists going to Olivier Mayrand-Bailleul and Zhang.
Things intensified in the third period but both goalies were equal to the task, turning aside every shot sent in their respective directions. “They played very hard, they’re trying,” coach Danassis said. “They are playing with a lot of heart but there are some places we need to clean up in our game.”
