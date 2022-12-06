The Westluc Kings opened their U15 A play at the Dollard Hockey Tournament appearance with an exciting 1-0 overtime victory over the host Dollard Civics at the Dollard Civic Centre last Wednesday night.
Goaltenders Jordan Minkoff of Dollard and the Kings’ Edouard Langlois put on goaltending clinics as they thwarted their attackers at every turn. Fans were entertained by two quick-paced evenly matched teams, both in the hunt for goals but none were to be found in regulation time.
The goalies’ best friends, the posts, were rung a few times helping to keep the scoresheet clean in the goals and assists departments. That combined with numerous stellar saves on quality chances by the Kings and the Civics. Each side had three cracks at powerplays but the PK units did their job and denied any advantage goals to break the ice.
As each minute slipped away in the third the prospect of overtime reared its head as a distinct possibility. When the buzzer sounded the teams retreated to their benches for instructions for the extra-session.
Both teams wanted to put a quick ending to the game and avoid stepping to centre ice for a shootout solution. The game winner came 1:18 from the drop of the puck to start the fourth period. Jonah Szlak was by the right boards deep in Dollard territory and spotted Adam Perez by the right post. Szlak sent a pass to Perez who immediately lifted a backhander past Minkoff for the game winner.
