Kevin Blue signs on as Chief Sport Officer for Golf Canada

When 2021 debuts, so will Kevin Blue as the Chief Sport Officer for Golf Canada; the Montreal born and Toronto raised Blue returns to Canada to assume a post that will allow him to help grow and improve the sport he loves right across the country. Blue will be leaving his post for the past five years as Athletic Director for the University of California-Davis, an NCAA Division 1 program to take-up the varied duties his position with Golf Canada carries. Prior to joining UC Davis, Blue honed his executive management skills over three years as the Senior Associate Athletic Director, External Relations with Stanford University. Before his time at Stanford, Blue was involved in high-performance golf, providing sport psychology and short game coaching to professional and elite amateur golfers. “This opportunity has deep personal meaning for me,” Kevin Blue said. “I was fortunate to come up through the system and now I have this really unique and personal opportunity to come home and give back to the game.”
As Chief Sport Officer, Blue’s responsibilities will include the oversight, management and strategic development of key functional areas including golf services with a focus on membership; high-performance player development; sport and junior programs including First Tee – Canada; amateur competitions; and governing body activities across the Rules of Golf, Handicapping, Course Rating and Amateur Status. Blue will be a lead contact with numerous provincial, national, and international stakeholders. “I’m eager to partner with those at home in Canada who are on the front lines doing amazing work,” Blue said. One project in particular, the First Tee program, has Blue eager to get to it. “I was fortunate enough for a time to serve on the board of First Tee in Silicon Valley when I was at Stanford,” he said. “t’s a very successful organization and we are really passionate about growing First Tee in Canada. I feel it well serve a number of important purposes like making sure that more Canadians from all types of backgrounds can get to play.” Growing up, Blue was a high performance golfer who competed in numerous provincial and national amateur events. Blue represented Canada at the 2001 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan as a member of the National Junior Golf Team (predecessor of the Team Canada program). He attended Stanford University on a varsity golf scholarship where he earned his B.A. in Psychology, was a captain on the golf team, and was an NCAA Academic All-American. Blue then attended Michigan State University where earned his Ph.D. in Sport Psychology and then completed an executive education program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Blue has authored numerous articles on topics related to sport, education, and business. “Kevin brings a depth of executive leadership experience across business, education, coaching and high-performance sport, and we are thrilled to have him elevate our sport, golf services and player development activities,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. “He is a transformative leader and passionate advocate for Canadian golf who will bring tremendous energy and enthusiasm to improving the golfer, facility and athlete experience at all levels.”
To hear the full interview with Kevin Blue, go to www.thesuburban.com On Air
and check out Judgement Calls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.