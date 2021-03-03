Katherine Surin working to be on track for Tokyo

One of the recipients of the new MTY Group bursaries through the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence (FAEQ) showed proof that the track shoe doesn’t fall far from the starting blocks. Laval’s Katherine Surin, daughter of Olympic champion Bruny Surin was presented with a $4,000 bursary for academic and athletic support. The 25 year-old Surin was the Silver medallist in the 400-metre event at the Athletics Central North West Championships in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in March of 2020. She was a Bronze medallist in the 400-metre event at the Canadian Championships in July 2019, with a personal best of 52.43 seconds. Surin utilizes long strides that allow her to cover more distance quickly, which is an important advantage in the 400-metre discipline. She is working on honing her mental preparation in order to be less self-critical and put less pressure on herself. Surin hopes to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer in the 4 x 400-metre relay and the 400-metre event. Beyond that, Surin wants to qualify for the the Paris Olympics in 2024. Surin is pursuing her MBA at Laval University in the strategic project management. Once graduated, she would like to work in real estate, specifically in affordable housing development. Surin’s career game plan is to obtain a license from the Régie du bâtiment du Québec (RBQ) to be able to implement her own projects.
Also accepting $4,000 cheques were Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, who competes in judo from Saint Hubert, cross-country skier Cendrine Browne from Prévost and para-swimmer Nicolas Guy Turbide of Quebec City who are looking to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer and Beijing next winter.
These bursaries were made possible by the MTY Group, one of the largest franchisors in Canada’s restaurant industry, which includes Bâton Rouge, Ben & Florentine, Thaï Express, Yuzu Sushi, ThaïZone and several others outlets. The MTY Group committed to an annual contribution of $20,000 with $16,000 going towards bursaries and $4,000 in support services.
“We are very pleased to support the Foundation for Athletic Excellence and the young student-athletes of Quebec,” Éric Lefebvre, President and Chief Executive Officer, MTY Group said. “We see similarities between these committed, disciplined, creative, hard-working, passionate young talents and the entrepreneurs of the restaurant industry. We hope we can contribute to their impressive careers, much as they in turn inspire our franchisees to go further.”
