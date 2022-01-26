Junior curler raises fund in memory of Sandra Schmirler

Hannah Gargul who is a Spirit of Sandra Scholarship recipient held an an outdoor curling fundraiser in support of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation last Saturday. Local curlers, as well as first-time curlers, booked spots on the homemade curling rink with all proceeds raised going to foundation. The event ran from 10am until 10 pm. Gargul and her volunteers created a homemade curling sheet in the backyard of the family home in Beaconsfield.“It was a cold but fun and successful day,” Hannah Gargurl said. “ We had 11 groups of 4 people donate to the Sandra Schmirler Foundation in exchange for an hour of ice time on our backyard curling rink. We kept the event small this year due to Covid regulations and filled up all of our time slots but are hoping to be able to do it again, bigger and better, next year. Everyone that participated appreciated having something to do and a way to curl while local clubs are closed. Thanks to the generous donations of the participants and donors, we were able to raise over $2,500 for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation.”
The Spirit of Sandra Junior Curling Scholarship program is for student- athletes who participate in competitive curling at the junior level while pursuing post-secondary education.
The Sandra Schmirler Foundation was created in memory of Olympic gold medalist Schmirler and the funds raised are used in support of premature and critically ill babies. Since 2001, the Sandra Schmirler Foundation has raised almost $6 million for more than 80 hospitals, in every province and territory, to purchase life-saving equipment for thousands of premature and critically ill babies and their families. It is the only foundation that gives to Canadian Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs). Anyone looking to donate to the fundraiser, there is still time to do so at https://sandraschmirler.org/en/home/?form=Hannah
