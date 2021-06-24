Junior AA Pirates open on losing note

The Laval Pirates of the Quebec Junior AA Baseball League launched the home half the 2021 campaign on Monday night at Paul-Marcel-Maheu park stadium as they hosted the Saint Eustache Patriotes. It was the visitors spoiling opening night as the Patriotes claimed an 8-0 victory over Laval. The game was played without spectators as health protocols were still in place.
Starter William Labelle and reliever Zacharay Ladouceur combined for a two-hit shutout for Saint Eustache. The game was a pitcher’s duel through the opening three innings as Pirtaes’ starter Étienne Beaumont and Labelle handcuffed the hitters to send the game into the fourth inning in a scoreless draw. In the top of the fourth the Patriotes got to Beaumont for a run to take a 1-0 advantage. Saint Eustache added a point in the fifth and sixth then exploded for five runs in the top of the seventh to seal the deal on the win. Laval pitching allowed a trio of walks and two hit batsmen plus there was an error to help the Pats obtain their five runs.
Beaumont left the game after four innings having allowed one run on a pair of hits, William Bourque went 1.1 innings and Nicholas DiBlasio closed out the final 1.2 innings. Félix Lefebvre broke up the no-hitter with a two out double in the sixth. Jérémy Robert had the other hit for the Pirates, a single off of Ladouceur.
The Pirates were coming off a long and difficult training camp to start competitive play due to the regulations and health protocols in place but Pirates’ head coach Gilles Larouche was pleased with the way the camp went. “We managed to bring together a group of players who will be very competitive, ”Gilles Larouche said. “Our goal is to complete our four-year plan to win the playoff championship. During the past three seasons, we have participated in two semi-finals and once in the big championship final. Last year, several of our players collected individual honors and this is in line with our goal of having a high-level team and win the playoff championship. ”
Laval hits the road for three games in a busy weekend of play. Tomorrow night the Pirates will travel to Parc Paul Pratt to face the Longueuil Ducs, Sunday evening Laval takes on the Rousillon Cobras and on Monday night it’s off to Repentigny to face the Seigneurs Élites.
